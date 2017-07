Autobots Unite Transformers The Last Knight Toys Hitting the UK Via Asda

Thanks to some sleuthing by 2005 Boards member Nevermore, it looks like the Autobots Unite sub-line that is exclusive to Wal Mart in the States is hitting the UK via retail Asda.* Speculation is that US Target exclusives will be Argos and US Wal-Mart exclusives will be Asda (Wal-Mart owns Asda).* Flip N Change Bumblebee and Hot Rod both have listings on Asda so keep your eyes peeled across the pond if you're looking for these guys.