Old Today, 06:18 PM   #1
shockwav32000
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: canada
Posts: 3
Thumbs up sdcc transformers
Selling both sdcc devastator and sdcc fortress maximus for $550 both. Im located in etobicoke for pick up
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1316.jpg Views: 3 Size: 92.8 KB ID: 37253   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1317.jpg Views: 3 Size: 90.3 KB ID: 37254   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1318.jpg Views: 3 Size: 95.4 KB ID: 37255  
