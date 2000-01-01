Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanting Takara MP-10
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:04 PM   #1
Bloodstriker
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 9
Wanting Takara MP-10
Looking for an empty Takara MP-10 or Hasbro MP-10 box, as the previous Hasbro one is horrible for stacking.

Please PM with price!
Last edited by Bloodstriker; Today at 07:01 PM.
Bloodstriker is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.