Badcube OTS-12 - Lorry review/discussion A few thoughts on Lorry ("Hoist"). Like many others, I decided to go MMC for Trailbreaker and Badcube for Hoist. Now that the two stand side by side, I am glad to have gone this route.



Let me begin by saying that Hoist is big. Really, big. Not necessarily tall (a little shorter than Trailbreaker with the legs adjusted down) just BIG!



IMO MMC decisively wins the day in alt mode. Even though the canopy is not quite show or toy accurate. Badcube's Hi-Lux has a bunch of kipple underneath the truck in alt mode and there is simply no hiding it.



That said, maybe because it's a tow truck, or maybe I am distracted by the huge piece of diecast that is the hood and fenders, Hoist seems to get away with it.



The bot comes in alt. mode and is satisfying to hold although (for those with experience transforming bad cubes) perhaps a little intimidating.



The transformation is actually far easier than it looks in the instructions. Don't get me wrong, the steps are all there, but I found looking at the toy more helpful than the instructions.



The trip to bot mode took a while. Suffice it to say there are a lot of steps going on that only make sense after they are complete.



At the end of the day you have a big, imposing bot that is just barely not too big.



Did I mention the size of this thing?

