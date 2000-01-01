Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page Badcube OTS-12 - Lorry review/discussion
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:31 PM   #1
elburrito
Animated
elburrito's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,869
Badcube OTS-12 - Lorry review/discussion
A few thoughts on Lorry ("Hoist"). Like many others, I decided to go MMC for Trailbreaker and Badcube for Hoist. Now that the two stand side by side, I am glad to have gone this route.

Let me begin by saying that Hoist is big. Really, big. Not necessarily tall (a little shorter than Trailbreaker with the legs adjusted down) just BIG!

IMO MMC decisively wins the day in alt mode. Even though the canopy is not quite show or toy accurate. Badcube's Hi-Lux has a bunch of kipple underneath the truck in alt mode and there is simply no hiding it.

That said, maybe because it's a tow truck, or maybe I am distracted by the huge piece of diecast that is the hood and fenders, Hoist seems to get away with it.

The bot comes in alt. mode and is satisfying to hold although (for those with experience transforming bad cubes) perhaps a little intimidating.

The transformation is actually far easier than it looks in the instructions. Don't get me wrong, the steps are all there, but I found looking at the toy more helpful than the instructions.

The trip to bot mode took a while. Suffice it to say there are a lot of steps going on that only make sense after they are complete.

At the end of the day you have a big, imposing bot that is just barely not too big.

Did I mention the size of this thing?
__________________
Feedback

Sale & Trade
elburrito is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers predaking
Transformers
lot transformers vintage hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Rodimus Prime MISB North American Toys R Us exclusive
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Takara Thundercracker MP-7
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust Takara
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
Fanstoys FT-14 Forager Transformers Insecticons Venom
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.