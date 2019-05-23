|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: Milne Line Art For Issue #12 Cover A
Following our coverage
of the next five part arc in the new Transformers series, The Cracks Beneath Your Feet
, artist Alex Milne shared a special line art look at his cover A for issue #12: It features Nautica and Road Rage. When creating the look for Nautica I did half former comic / half toy with a few little extras. Figured it was a nice mix. As an update to our August 2019 solicitations post
, TFW2005 member BombSquad found that artist Kei Zama will not
be drawing interiors for this issue so we look forward to » Continue Reading.
