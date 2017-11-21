Planet Iacon has shared an image on their Facebook page
which reveals new Transformers Vs. Street Fighter 2 crossover figures. There are two sets. The first is Ken (Titans Return Hot Rod) vs. Chun Li (Generations Arcee) and the second is Ryu (Titans Return Octone) vs. M. Bison (Titans Return Blitzwing). No word on if these will be exclusive somewhere. The two packs are priced 12,000 Yen for Ryu Vs. Bison and 8,000 Yen for the Ken Vs. Chun Li set. Both sets are scheduled for a May 2018 release. These images come from an upcoming magazine and are » Continue Reading.
The post Possible Transformers Vs. Street Fighter 2 Figures
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...