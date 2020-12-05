|
Cyberverse Deluxe Starscream, Soundwave, and Prowl Revealed.
Following up on the leaked listings
from over the summer,*next wave of Cyberverse Deluxes, Starscream, Soundwave, and Prowl have been revealed on a Facebook group. They appear to have lost the Build A Figure gimmick from the last 3 waves but appear to have more accessories.* No word on release date yet. Excited for more Cyberverse, share your thoughts in the thread!
