New Jersey Collectors Con Summer Show Update August 18th 2019



New Jersey Collectors Con Summer Show Update August 18 2019! When and Where Is The Next New Jersey Collectors Con? Holiday Inn Cherry Hill  New Jersey 2175 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Sunday August 18th 8-am – 10am Early Bird 2-Day Pass Extra Tickets for door prizes $20.00 General Admission 10am – 4:00pm $10.00 The door prize announcements will start at 9AM and conclude at 3:30PM with our last door prize announcement for Sunday. – 9AM Early Bird Coffee Mug Transformers Live Action Box Set – 9AM SDCC 2019 Transformers TCG Blaster VS Soundwave and



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.