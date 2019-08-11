Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,240

Transformers & Autobacs Collaboration In Japan ? Free Stickers And Transformers Exhib



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Gaokaiser*for reporting in our boards images of the new*Transformers & Autobacs Collaboration In Japan. Autobacs, a well-known Japanese automotive parts and accessories chain, is working with Takara Tomy to offer a special Bumblebee movie collaboration campaign. The Autobacs Garage Fuchu in Tokyo will offer free Autobot insignia stickers from August 12th to September 30th to all customers. Additionally, a special Transformers expo with toys, merchandising, dioramas and a big The Last Knight Optimus Prime statue at the store. Check all the images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member Gaokaiser*for reporting in our boards images of the new*Transformers & Autobacs Collaboration In Japan. Autobacs, a well-known Japanese automotive parts and accessories chain, is working with Takara Tomy to offer a special Bumblebee movie collaboration campaign. The Autobacs Garage Fuchu in Tokyo will offer free Autobot insignia stickers from August 12th to September 30th to all customers. Additionally, a special Transformers expo with toys, merchandising, dioramas and a big The Last Knight Optimus Prime statue at the store. Check all the images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers & Autobacs Collaboration In Japan – Free Stickers And Transformers Exhibition appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.