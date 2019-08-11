|
Newage Toys H-13 Lucifer (Legends Scale G1 Starscream) Gray Prototype
It has been a busy week with 3P reveals, and Newage Toys
*has revealed the gray prototype of their new project for the Legends scale market:*H-13 Lucifer (Legends Scale G1 Starscream) Gray Prototype. This is sure an amazing mold for such a small size as the Legends scale. Fairly G1 accurate, with a nice amount of articulation, firing laser effects, and with some extra bonus like a G1 Megatron gun and his coronation crown and cape. A very nice Starscream figure for sure! We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but you can check out the » Continue Reading.
The post Newage Toys H-13 Lucifer (Legends Scale G1 Starscream) Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.