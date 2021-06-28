Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Ron Perlman to Voice Optimus Primal in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts


Collider has just broken the news that Ron Perlman will be the one voicing Optimus Primal in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Perlman previously voiced Optimus Primal in Machinima’s Power of the Primes series. Let us know your thoughts after the break!

The post Ron Perlman to Voice Optimus Primal in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



