Ron Perlman to Voice Optimus Primal in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Collider
has just broken the news that Ron Perlman will be the one voicing Optimus Primal in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Perlman previously voiced Optimus Primal in Machinima’s Power of the Primes series. Let us know your thoughts after the break!
