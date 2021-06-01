|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream Official Transformation Video
The official Takara Tomy YouTube channel
have uploaded a nice*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream official transformation video for your viewing pleasure. The video shows a very useful step by step transformation sequence from the classic F-15 jet mode to a cartoon accurate robot mode. A good improvement over the previous Masterpiece Starscream molds. You can still pre-order and secure your copy via our sponsors links below. Watch the video after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board! Sponsor Links:*TFSource
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*Robot Kingdom
,*
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca