Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream Official Transformation Video





The official The official Takara Tomy YouTube channel have uploaded a nice*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream official transformation video for your viewing pleasure. The video shows a very useful step by step transformation sequence from the classic F-15 jet mode to a cartoon accurate robot mode. A good improvement over the previous Masterpiece Starscream molds. You can still pre-order and secure your copy via our sponsors links below. Watch the video after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board! Sponsor Links:* TFSource ,* Big Bad Toy Store ,* Robot Kingdom ,*





