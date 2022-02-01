|
Montreal Buzzworthy Silverstreak Group Buy
Hi all,
Buzzworthy Silverstreak (Blue Bluestreak) is showing up at Toys R Us (Ontario sighting so far) for $49.45 with taxes.
Is anybody in Montreal interested in a group buy from the U.S.?
I can order him delivered to a family member's address in the U.S. We can then meetup in Montreal for the toy, saving some price and all shipping.
He'll come out to $32 Canadian, rounded up.
The catch is that it might take a month before my sister visits here with the Bluestreaks. So this is not an immediate delivery, but just for saving around $16.50 or 35% on a deluxe (holy grail) figure.
