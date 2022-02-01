Today, 12:02 PM #1 JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 8,028 Montreal Buzzworthy Silverstreak Group Buy Hi all,

Buzzworthy Silverstreak (Blue Bluestreak) is showing up at Toys R Us (Ontario sighting so far) for $49.45 with taxes.



Is anybody in Montreal interested in a group buy from the U.S.?

I can order him delivered to a family member's address in the U.S. We can then meetup in Montreal for the toy, saving some price and all shipping.



He'll come out to $32 Canadian, rounded up.



The catch is that it might take a month before my sister visits here with the Bluestreaks. So this is not an immediate delivery, but just for saving around $16.50 or 35% on a deluxe (holy grail) figure.

"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



