Think they'll re-issue Soundwaves other cassettes?
Today, 06:09 PM
Darkmatter
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 96
Think they'll re-issue Soundwaves other cassettes?
What do you think the chances are that they'll re-issue the cassettes that don't come with MP Takara Soundwave?
Thanks!
Today, 06:53 PM
Tonestar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,251
Re: Think they'll re-issue Soundwaves other cassettes?
WalMart will be re-issuing Soundwave and the cassette 2 packs some time this year.
