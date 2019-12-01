|
Xiaomi China Store Exclusive Nezha x Transformers Optimus Prime Building Brick Toy Im
Coutesy of Weibo users*DioXDio
,*ShentuToybox
*and*??_??
*we can share for your official and in-hand images of the new*Xiaomi China store exclusive Nezha x Transformers Optimus Prime building brick toy. This impressive building set is part of the Chinese exclusive Nezha x Transformers line which features a cartoon
, toys
and building kits
*from the crossover between the Transformers Cybervese universe*and one of the most popular and amazing traditional stories from Chinese culture. The kit features an impressive and big box wit a considerable amount of pieces to build a very big Optimus Prime figure. It’s pretty posable but it » Continue Reading.
