Long time member back from the dead. Looking to get rid of my collection. Will be posting more in the coming weeks as I try to organize everything.
Locals can come pick up. Willing to ship. Reasonable offers accepted.
Art asylum's Matrix of Leadership replica MIB - 850
Transformers CHUG Thundercracker MISB - 50
Alternators SliverStreak RHD MISB - 25
20th anniversary dvd optimus prime MIB - 120
Transfomers Energon Omega Supreme - 100
https://www.kijiji.ca/o-posters-other-ads/66750150
Contact me if you're looking for anything in particular. Mainly collected Hasbro from BM to
DOTM