Old Today, 09:20 PM   #1
ghostinthehouse
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 62
Ghost's Collection Sell off
Long time member back from the dead. Looking to get rid of my collection. Will be posting more in the coming weeks as I try to organize everything.

Locals can come pick up. Willing to ship. Reasonable offers accepted.

Art asylum's Matrix of Leadership replica MIB - 850
Transformers CHUG Thundercracker MISB - 50
Alternators SliverStreak RHD MISB - 25
20th anniversary dvd optimus prime MIB - 120
Transfomers Energon Omega Supreme - 100

https://www.kijiji.ca/o-posters-other-ads/66750150

Contact me if you're looking for anything in particular. Mainly collected Hasbro from BM to
DOTM
Last edited by ghostinthehouse; Today at 09:42 PM.
