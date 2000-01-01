Today, 09:20 PM #1 ghostinthehouse Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 62 Ghost's Collection Sell off



Locals can come pick up. Willing to ship. Reasonable offers accepted.



Art asylum's Matrix of Leadership replica MIB - 850

Transformers CHUG Thundercracker MISB - 50

Alternators SliverStreak RHD MISB - 25

20th anniversary dvd optimus prime MIB - 120

Transfomers Energon Omega Supreme - 100



https://www.kijiji.ca/o-posters-other-ads/66750150



Contact me if you're looking for anything in particular. Mainly collected Hasbro from BM to

