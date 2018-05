FITT Challenge (Fantasitc Immobile transformers Toy)

If there was ever a difficult challenge to do, this would be it, especially since I did not want to repeat other entries I had seen, including action masters and the hallmark keepsake ornaments...so what did that leave? Well, a quirky little entry that is not just a toy...it is also a carabiner, but, hey, it still counts! Who would you pick for this challenge? This one is thanks to the tffangeek.