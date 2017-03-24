Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,239
Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 Spotted In Russia


Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 has been finally found in Russia. Thanks to 2005 boards member Sovietbot who could find Decepticon Qwake with Chasm, Autobot Topspin with Freezeout and Perceptor with Convex in Moscow. The store: “Detskiy Mir” (Children’s World) in trading house “Perovskiy” for a price of 1700 RUR (29 US Dollars aproximately). Happy hunting for all Russian fans! Click on the bar to see the pictures and don’t forget to share your opinions and sightings around the world in the 2005 boards.

The post Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 Spotted In Russia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
