Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 Spotted In Russia



Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 has been finally found in Russia. Thanks to 2005 boards member Sovietbot who could find Decepticon Qwake with Chasm, Autobot Topspin with Freezeout and Perceptor with Convex in Moscow. The store: “Detskiy Mir” (Children’s World) in trading house “Perovskiy” for a price of 1700 RUR (29 US Dollars aproximately). Happy hunting for all Russian fans! Click on the bar to see the pictures and don’t forget to share your opinions and sightings around the world in the 2005 boards.



