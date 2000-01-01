|
Transformers Siege Micromaster 10 Pack Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybetron.ca members Gunslinger, C-Spray and more we now know that the Transformers Siege Micromaster 10 Pack has been released in Canada.
Sightings are coming in from Canadian ToysRUs stores, with the first sightinging coming from Quebec.
