Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Siege Micromaster 10 Pack Released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:32 AM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,897
Transformers Siege Micromaster 10 Pack Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybetron.ca members Gunslinger, C-Spray and more we now know that the Transformers Siege Micromaster 10 Pack has been released in Canada.

Sightings are coming in from Canadian ToysRUs stores, with the first sightinging coming from Quebec.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: B0011C7A-D7EA-46EE-891C-A7F038F9E99C.jpg Views: 10 Size: 19.9 KB ID: 44430  
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.

Visit the TFcon Website for all the info!!!!!
Robimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
exclusive, micromaster, transformer

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Impossible Toys Tetra Squadron set of 3 ***MINTY***
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-1B Convoy Black Ver. 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-6 Skywarp 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Convoy 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Reissue Platinum Edition Trypticon brand new
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Megatron X-Transbots Apollyon
Transformers
Transformers SOUNDWAVE + RAVAGE & RUMBLE + SHOCKWAVE Voyager Class
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.