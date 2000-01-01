Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,897

Transformers Siege Micromaster 10 Pack Released in Canada Thanks to Cybetron.ca members Gunslinger, C-Spray and more we now know that the Transformers Siege Micromaster 10 Pack has been released in Canada.



Sightings are coming in from Canadian ToysRUs stores, with the first sightinging coming from Quebec. Attached Thumbnails





TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.



