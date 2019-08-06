|
Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron Transformation Video
It’s Unicron! Run! Via Gizmodo website
*we can share a new*Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron Transformation Video for your viewing pleasure! Takara Tomy designer Takashi Kunihiro, wearing and elegant tuxedo for the occasion, transforms Unicron gray prototype from planet to robot mode. Not much left to say, check the video here
