MCM Comic Con London 2019: Hasbro Transformers Panel on October 26th
Hasbro’s fall
convention tour rolls into the United Kingdom for MCM Comic Con London on Saturday October 26th
Saturday / Centre Stage / 15:30 Celebrate 35 years of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye with a nod to the past, look at the present, and reveals of what the franchise has in store for the future. Hear about new Transformers Bot Bots and Cyberverse toys that have yet to hit store shelves straight from the team at Hasbro, followed by updates on the Transformers Generation line and a Q&A. Hasbro panelists include John Frazier from the Transformers Global
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.