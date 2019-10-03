Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MCM Comic Con London 2019: Hasbro Transformers Panel on October 26th


Hasbro’s fall convention tour rolls into the United Kingdom for MCM Comic Con London on Saturday October 26th: Saturday / Centre Stage / 15:30 Celebrate 35 years of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye with a nod to the past, look at the present, and reveals of what the franchise has in store for the future. Hear about new Transformers Bot Bots and Cyberverse toys that have yet to hit store shelves straight from the team at Hasbro, followed by updates on the Transformers Generation line and a Q&#38;A. Hasbro panelists include John Frazier from the Transformers Global &#187; Continue Reading.

The post MCM Comic Con London 2019: Hasbro Transformers Panel on October 26th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



