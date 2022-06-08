|
Today, 01:40 PM
#1
Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a new set of in-hand images the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr. This figure seems to be a redeco and heavy retool of Studio Series 86 Blurr with a design inspired by the IDW comics incarnation of the Autobot speedster. Featuring a new head, several new parts on the shoulder and arms, and a mix of blue shades as deco this figure really shows its own personality. Alt mode shows two new front wheels which don’t really touch the floor or roll. We have comparison shots next to Studio Series 86 Blurr and Shattered » Continue Reading.
Today, 01:56 PM
#2
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Man, you know what? Takara Legends Blurr is my "best Blurr", so I passed on SS86
The sh*tty headsculpt and the wrist-attached appendages, just didn't do it for me
I would have picked up SG Blurr, but even that headsculpt, still was kinda sh*tty (inb4 Funpub)
This? I read all the IDW comics in the past couple of years, and this headsculpt is pretty sweet
I might finally give this mold a spin, if the ONLY thing I don't like is the wrist thing
Also, this beats the hell out of the previous IDW Blurr attempt (Generations)
Today, 02:10 PM
#3
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
I'm glad i passed on the SS86 Blurr. This looks great!
Today, 02:32 PM
#4
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Looks like they un-partsformerified him, and the design in general looks better than the SS86 version. I'll probably pick this up, if only to complete my collection of the main movie cast along with SS86 Hot Rod, CW Ultra Magnus, T30 Arcee, T30 Springer, Generations Sergeant Kup and Titanium Rodimus Prime.
Today, 02:34 PM
#5
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
I Might actually go for this.
Today, 02:53 PM
#6
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Looks like they un-partsformerified him, and the design in general looks better than the SS86 version. I'll probably pick this up, if only to complete my collection of the main movie cast along with SS86 Hot Rod, CW Ultra Magnus, T30 Arcee, T30 Springer, Generations Sergeant Kup and Titanium Rodimus Prime.
Ss86 wasn't a partsformer?
This looks awesome. I'm fine with ss86 blurr, I would prefer Takara legends hm blurr but not for any current prices. I keep almost going for the chug blurr for idw but this looks rad.
Today, 02:59 PM
#7
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
Ss86 wasn't a partsformer?
I don't own one, but I'm pretty sure the nose piece detaches and becomes an awkward "shield". On this new one it seems to just fold onto his back.
Today, 03:07 PM
#8
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Whisky Tango Foxtrot
I don't own one, but I'm pretty sure the nose piece detaches and becomes an awkward "shield". On this new one it seems to just fold onto his back.
Oh! Fair. You're right that TR blurr, which ss86 is certainly based on, has the front end of the vehicle remove.
Ss86 doesn't! It's all attached and folds in fairly elegantly. Yeah, the huge forearm pieces are a bummer but no partsforming.
