Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,411
Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images


Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a new set of in-hand images the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr. This figure seems to be a redeco and heavy retool of Studio Series 86 Blurr with a design inspired by the IDW comics incarnation of the Autobot speedster. Featuring a new head, several new parts on the shoulder and arms, and a mix of blue shades as deco this figure really shows its own personality. Alt mode shows two new front wheels which don’t really touch the floor or roll. We have comparison shots next to Studio Series 86 Blurr and Shattered &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:56 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,267
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Man, you know what? Takara Legends Blurr is my "best Blurr", so I passed on SS86
The sh*tty headsculpt and the wrist-attached appendages, just didn't do it for me

I would have picked up SG Blurr, but even that headsculpt, still was kinda sh*tty (inb4 Funpub)

This? I read all the IDW comics in the past couple of years, and this headsculpt is pretty sweet
I might finally give this mold a spin, if the ONLY thing I don't like is the wrist thing
Also, this beats the hell out of the previous IDW Blurr attempt (Generations)
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #3
Suicide King
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 3
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
I'm glad i passed on the SS86 Blurr. This looks great!
Suicide King is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:32 PM   #4
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,902
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Looks like they un-partsformerified him, and the design in general looks better than the SS86 version. I'll probably pick this up, if only to complete my collection of the main movie cast along with SS86 Hot Rod, CW Ultra Magnus, T30 Arcee, T30 Springer, Generations Sergeant Kup and Titanium Rodimus Prime.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:34 PM   #5
Autovolt 127
Animated
Autovolt 127's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,932
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
I Might actually go for this.
__________________
Add me on Discord: Autovolt#7759
Autovolt 127 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:53 PM   #6
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,470
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by Whisky Tango Foxtrot View Post
Looks like they un-partsformerified him, and the design in general looks better than the SS86 version. I'll probably pick this up, if only to complete my collection of the main movie cast along with SS86 Hot Rod, CW Ultra Magnus, T30 Arcee, T30 Springer, Generations Sergeant Kup and Titanium Rodimus Prime.
Ss86 wasn't a partsformer?

This looks awesome. I'm fine with ss86 blurr, I would prefer Takara legends hm blurr but not for any current prices. I keep almost going for the chug blurr for idw but this looks rad.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:59 PM   #7
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,902
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
Ss86 wasn't a partsformer?
I don't own one, but I'm pretty sure the nose piece detaches and becomes an awkward "shield". On this new one it seems to just fold onto his back.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:07 PM   #8
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,470
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by Whisky Tango Foxtrot View Post
I don't own one, but I'm pretty sure the nose piece detaches and becomes an awkward "shield". On this new one it seems to just fold onto his back.
Oh! Fair. You're right that TR blurr, which ss86 is certainly based on, has the front end of the vehicle remove.

Ss86 doesn't! It's all attached and folds in fairly elegantly. Yeah, the huge forearm pieces are a bummer but no partsforming.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.