Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr In-Hand Images



Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a new set of in-hand images the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr. This figure seems to be a redeco and heavy retool of Studio Series 86 Blurr with a design inspired by the IDW comics incarnation of the Autobot speedster. Featuring a new head, several new parts on the shoulder and arms, and a mix of blue shades as deco this figure really shows its own personality. Alt mode shows two new front wheels which don’t really touch the floor or roll. We have comparison shots next to Studio Series 86 Blurr and Shattered



Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a new set of in-hand images the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Deluxe IDW Blurr. This figure seems to be a redeco and heavy retool of Studio Series 86 Blurr with a design inspired by the IDW comics incarnation of the Autobot speedster. Featuring a new head, several new parts on the shoulder and arms, and a mix of blue shades as deco this figure really shows its own personality. Alt mode shows two new front wheels which don't really touch the floor or roll. We have comparison shots next to Studio Series 86 Blurr and Shattered

