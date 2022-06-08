Coming to us from Chefatron on YouTube, we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Masterdominus. This figure is a redeco and retool of Fossilizer Ractonite now as a Mastodon skeleton. The new parts really work to give this mold a new personality while retaining the great playability of the figure. Masterdominus comes in a 2-pack with G2 Leadfoot. You can already pre-order Masterdominus and the other*Wreck N? Rule Collection figures exclusively via Amazon in the US: Transformers Legacy Wreck N Rule Springer @ Amazon
