|
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl & Soundwave New Stock Images
Courtesy of our sponsors Big Bad Toy Store
and Dorkside Toys
we can share for you new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl & Soundwave. Prowl and Soundwave are part of a new wave of Cyberverse Deluxe figures together with the recently revealed Deluxe Starscream
. While this new toys dont come with a Build-A-Figure part like the previous waves, they include several new accessories like blast effects, guns and Laserbeak. These new figures are scheduled for release this December 2020. Check all the images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl & Soundwave New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca