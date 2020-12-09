Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl & Soundwave New Stock Images


Courtesy of our sponsors Big Bad Toy Store and Dorkside Toys we can share for you new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl &#38; Soundwave. Prowl and Soundwave are part of a new wave of Cyberverse Deluxe figures together with the recently revealed Deluxe Starscream. While this new toys dont come with a Build-A-Figure part like the previous waves, they include several new accessories like blast effects, guns and Laserbeak. These new figures are scheduled for release this December 2020. Check all the images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl & Soundwave New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



