Listings have gone up on Australian*websites
for a second Robots in Disguise Season 2 DVD from Beyond Home Entertainment. The second DVD, titled Misdirection, is expected to collect the next four episodes of the show’s second season. The*description for the disk mirrors the events of the episode Misdirection, with no reference to other episodes that may be on the disk – so we’re guessing at the contents, based on Beyond’s previous track record. The DVD is hitting Australian retail on 1 February, 2017.
