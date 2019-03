IDW Media Holdings: Chairman Howard Jonas Named CEO, Succeeding Kerry McCluggage

Concluding a 2018 full of editorial and management and changes, we first brought you news in December of the cash needed by IDW Media Holdings which is the parent company of Transformers, Star Trek vs. Transformers and Ghosts of Cybertron home IDW Publishing. According to a BusinessWire press release, Chairman Howard Jonas is now the new CEO, succeeding Kerry McCluggage: "We are grateful to Kerry for leading and growing our team during a challenging period," said Jonas. "We wish him well in his new endeavors, and thank him for the dedication and hard work that he put