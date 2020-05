steamwhistle Alternator Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 937

In Search of G1-(character) TFs My target collection mainly contains characters from the G1 North American cartoon universe.



Current Wants:



G1 Grapple (commemorative or collection re-issue)

G1 Inferno (commemorative or collection re-issue)



G1 Minibots (Cosmos, and any others in very good condition. I have all of them already; Looking to upgrade condition; Already have the recent Walmart re-issues.)



G1 Triple Changers



G1 Shockwave



Legends Bombshell

.

.

"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Feedback thread: __________________"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle