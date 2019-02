Today, 04:55 PM #1 xbwxxy Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 13 Xbwxxy wanted list alternator animated figures

animated lot (only have ultra Magnus, hot rod )

Aps-01U Optimus prime

Beast Wars TM Dinobot

(RID) Deluxe Class: Megatron Megabolt

Supreme Class: Unicron

Kicker with High Wire or just kicker

Energon Mega Class: Alpha Quintesson

Energon Wing Saber and Optimus prime

Thrilling 30 Arcee, Chromia, Waspinator

HFTD / RTS) Deluxe Class: Optimus Prime

Movie leadfoot

Transformers (2010 - HFTD / RTS) Voyager Class: Battle Blades Optimus Prime

Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy

Human Alliance Basic: Tailpipe and Pinpointer with Sergeant Noble

Human Alliance Basic: Reverb and Sergeant Detour

Generations Deluxe Class: Evac

Generations Voyager Class: Autobot Whirl

Titans Return Voyager Class: Astrotrain & Darkmoon

Titans Return Deluxe Class: Twin Twist & Flameout

alternity Optimus

alternator Grimlock

alternators wheeljack

alternators mirage

