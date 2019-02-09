|
Bumblebee & Transformers 6-Movie Collection Blu-Ray Listed At Amazon
With the success and good reception of the Bumblebee Movie, new home video options are surfacing. Amazon has listed an interesting new listing:*Bumblebee & Transformers 6-Movie Collection Blu-Ray. You can now add all the current 6 live-action movies into your video collection. Transformers (2007), Revenge Of The Fallen, Dark Of The Moon, Age Of Extinction, The Last Knight and Bumblebee*are included on this Blu-Ray pack, and you can order it now here on Amazon
for $59.99. There's still no specific information on the release date.
The post Bumblebee & Transformers 6-Movie Collection Blu-Ray Listed At Amazon
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
