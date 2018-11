cr3d1t Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Laval Posts: 147

War for Cybertron Siege: Ankle tilt and stand ports From the few video reviews that are out there now, Siege looks amazing. It looks like most (all?) have ankle tilt and have ports to plug in display stands. And I'm glad Siege has tons of ports for weapons. I don't know how I'm going to afford them all but those features really make me happy.

