CEO of Hasbro Brian Goldner Passes Away



It is with a heavy heart we must report that Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has passed away today at the age of 58. He had been battling cancer since 2014 and recently took a sudden leave of absence. Mr. Goldner was involved with creating the Hasbro we know today, joining in 2000 and becoming CEO by 2008, transforming the company into an entertainment focused one and reviving core brands – specifically Transformers. His vision and company growth paralleled the revival of Transformers for many of us, he was able to ensure the company could provide nostalgia and freshness at the



