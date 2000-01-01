Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Off Topic
>
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Can someone delete this thread please?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 04:37 PM
#
1
BalsalmicVin
Mini-Con
Join Date: Oct 2021
Location: Saskatchewan
Posts: 1
Can someone delete this thread please?
I don't know how to delete a thread could some one please help?
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=83985
This is the thread.
Thanks.
BalsalmicVin
View Public Profile
Send a private message to BalsalmicVin
Find More Posts by BalsalmicVin
Today, 04:44 PM
#
2
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,282
Re: Can someone delete this thread please?
done
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at
http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Super_Megatron
Visit Super_Megatron's homepage!
Find More Posts by Super_Megatron
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
transformers lot
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers PC-17 Core Magnus Perfect Effect NEW Ultra Magnus Combiner Wars
Transformers G1 Decepticon SIXSHOT Figure Six Changer Robot Guns 100% 1987
Transformers Universe Bumblebee Gold Bumblebee Reveal the Sheild Legends Figure
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
06:04 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.