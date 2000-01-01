Heres a quick snippet of things I noticed with my Siege Jetfire. These are just a few precautions for those who arent aware yet. ... Mileage may vary between other copies of this bot
What to watch out for:
- the main handle for the combining gun was suuuuper tight on mine (I had to loosen one of the screws to prevent any stressing)
- those ankle rockers were nerve-rackingly tight too (its just a mini tab, however every time I pop em out they sound like a major crack occurring - grab the entire foot when moving, as opposed to merely pressing from one side)
- taking the face mask outta the storage unit caused some stressing (no need to firmly press in place for it to close, as this was what I was doing wrong with mine initially)
Things not mentioned in the instructions:
- theres a flippable chest insignia in bot mode (just takes a little knife or screwdriver to get into the tab itself to rotate it)
- in jet mode it can hold up to 3 Titan Masters (x2 in rear cabin & the other in the nosecone area - just need to remove the black computer looking piece of plastic)
Hope this helps!