Siege Jetfire - Things to Watch



What to watch out for:



- the main handle for the combining gun was suuuuper tight on mine (I had to loosen one of the screws to prevent any stressing)

- those ankle rockers were nerve-rackingly tight too (its just a mini tab, however every time I pop em out they sound like a major crack occurring - grab the entire foot when moving, as opposed to merely pressing from one side)

- taking the face mask outta the storage unit caused some stressing (no need to firmly press in place for it to close, as this was what I was doing wrong with mine initially)





Things not mentioned in the instructions:



- theres a flippable chest insignia in bot mode (just takes a little knife or screwdriver to get into the tab itself to rotate it)

- in jet mode it can hold up to 3 Titan Masters (x2 in rear cabin & the other in the nosecone area - just need to remove the black computer looking piece of plastic)



