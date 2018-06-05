|
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Cover A & Cover B Inks And Colors
Thanks to Previews World
*we can share for you the*Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Cover A by artist Andrew Griffith. This is the full color version of the Retailer Incentive Cover
we had seen before. A great*a retro spy movie style for this cover. Then, thanks to artist Fico Ossio via his Twitter account
, we have a look at the creative process of Cover B
*of this issue. Another great vintage style cover. We can appreciate the inks and colors of this cover. TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE MOVIE PREQUEL #1 (W) John Barber (A/CA) Andrew Griffith / Fico Ossio Some » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Cover A & Cover B Inks And Colors
