WTF@TFW Podcast Episode 513 Now Online
Seth and Vangelus take a quick romp through an edible evergreen. You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW Episode 513
Also, check out our new Convention Prep Supplemental with TF Expo’s Donny Mason (featuring an exclusive code!):*WTF@TFW Supplemental 56 – TF Expo 2018 CONVENTION PREP Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.