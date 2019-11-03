Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatro
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,720
Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatro


Via In Demand Toys*we can share for your our first In-Package image of the upcoming*Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron.* This is basically a gray and silver redeco of Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The box is similar to the regular Studio Series Box and it’s labeled as SS-48 and with the addition of a “Transformers The Ride 3D” and and “Universal Studios Exclusive Product” logos on the box. From what we can see from this new image, this release does not include Megatron’s cloak or the Igor figurine from &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron In-Package Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Soundwave Commemorate Edition Toys R Us Loose & Complete
Transformers
Transformers Lot 32 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 DEVASTATOR Sealed Boxed Figure Set Walmart Exclusive Reissue
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 TOPSPIN CANADIAN Boxed Complete Figure Hasbro Canada
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 OPTIMUS PRIME CANADIAN Box Complete Figure Hasbro Canada
Transformers
Transformers Legend Trypticon LG-43
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ,Springer, Whirl And Red Alert
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.