Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series SS-48 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatro
Via In Demand Toys
*we can share for your our first In-Package image of the upcoming*Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron.* This is basically a gray and silver redeco of Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The box is similar to the regular Studio Series Box and it’s labeled as SS-48 and with the addition of a “Transformers The Ride 3D” and and “Universal Studios Exclusive Product” logos on the box. From what we can see from this new image, this release does not include Megatron’s cloak or the Igor figurine from » Continue Reading.
