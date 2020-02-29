|
DNA Design DK-17 TF Mammoth Fusion Cannon (Big Convoy?s Matrix Buster) Images
Third Party company DNA Design
, know for their accessories and upgrades, have updated their Facebook account with images of their*DK-17 TF Mammoth Fusion Cannon (Big Convoy’s Matrix Buster). This is a very nice alternative for those collectors who missed the Encore Big Convoy Matrix Buster Ver
. which was an expensive Takara Tomy Mall item. This new accessory is DNA Design’s take on Big Convoy’s Matrix Buster but adding some interesting modifications: Slightly stylized design, still cartoon accurate but not the same as Takara’s. Removable cannon crown. New Matrix. Handler can rotate, so you can attach the cannon into » Continue Reading.
