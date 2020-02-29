Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
DNA Design DK-17 TF Mammoth Fusion Cannon (Big Convoy?s Matrix Buster) Images


Third Party company DNA Design, know for their accessories and upgrades, have updated their Facebook account with images of their*DK-17 TF Mammoth Fusion Cannon (Big Convoy's Matrix Buster). This is a very nice alternative for those collectors who missed the Encore Big Convoy Matrix Buster Ver. which was an expensive Takara Tomy Mall item. This new accessory is DNA Design's take on Big Convoy's Matrix Buster but adding some interesting modifications: Slightly stylized design, still cartoon accurate but not the same as Takara's. Removable cannon crown. New Matrix. Handler can rotate, so you can attach the cannon into

justprime
Re: DNA Design DK-17 TF Mammoth Fusion Cannon (Big Convoy?s Matrix Buster) Images
BBTS has it listed 26.99 pre order ...
