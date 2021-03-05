Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Longhaul & Scavenger Prototypes


Via Baidu*we have some images of the gray prototypes of*Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Longhaul &#38; Scavenger. These are the next Magic Square Constructicons following Mixmaster and Scrapper. We have some small pics showing both Longhaul and Scavenger in robot mode. As we can see from the images, the design takes inspiration from elements of the G1 cartoon and G1 toys. We still have no concrete information of price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See the mirrored images on this news post and then click on the discussion link below and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Longhaul & Scavenger Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
