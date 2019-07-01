|
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 Found At Australian Retail
Via Ozformers On Facebook
*we can report our first world sighting retail of the*Transformers Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 in Australia This wave consists of SS-42 Constructicon Longhaul and SS-43 KSI Boss (The Last Knigh Nitro Zeus repaint). These figures were found at*Toyworld in Canberra. Happy hunting to all Australian fans! We hope this new Studio Series wave will hit shelves in other countries any time soon.
The post Transformers Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 Found At Australian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.