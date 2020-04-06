Earlier in the year we caught wind of a new line
called Transformers R.E.D. at Wal-Mart.* Today, the non-transforming 20 dollar action figure line, similar to Marvel Legends or Black Series,* was revealed with pics of Optimus Prime and Megatron
.* And now, super sleuths have dug up more Transformers R.E.D. items at Wal-Mart in their systems.* In addition to Optimus Prime, Megatron, and the originally listed Soundwave – we also have entries for Transformers Prime Arcee, Bumblebee, an un-named entry, and Cheetor.* All are listed at 19.87 and we assume are exclusive to Wal-Mart for now. Thanks to » Continue Reading.
