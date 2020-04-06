Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page More Transformers R.E.D. Figures On The Way
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,857
More Transformers R.E.D. Figures On The Way


Earlier in the year we caught wind of a new line called Transformers R.E.D. at Wal-Mart.* Today, the non-transforming 20 dollar action figure line, similar to Marvel Legends or Black Series,* was revealed with pics of Optimus Prime and Megatron.* And now, super sleuths have dug up more Transformers R.E.D. items at Wal-Mart in their systems.* In addition to Optimus Prime, Megatron, and the originally listed Soundwave – we also have entries for Transformers Prime Arcee, Bumblebee, an un-named entry, and Cheetor.* All are listed at 19.87 and we assume are exclusive to Wal-Mart for now. Thanks to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post More Transformers R.E.D. Figures On The Way appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron siege Decepticon Spy Patrol habro pulse 4-pack
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Nautica
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Skullcruncher Parts Weapons Ransack Ultra Magnus Bruticus
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON SIEGE ULTRA MAGNUS LEADER CLASS MISB
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.