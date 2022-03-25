Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers EarthSpark Third Teaser Trailer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,896
Transformers EarthSpark Third Teaser Trailer


We have a third teaser trailer of the upcoming new*Transformers EarthSpark*cartoon for your viewing pleasure. This another 30-second short video, shared via the*Transformers Instagram*and*Facebook accounts*and*Paramount + YouTube. Similar to the*first*and second teasers, but we can spot some seconds of new footage and we can see Swindle and other Decepticons in action. Transformers EarthSpark*will debut this November via Paramount +*and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Transformers EarthSpark Third Teaser Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.