We have a third teaser trailer of the upcoming new*Transformers EarthSpark*cartoon for your viewing pleasure. This another 30-second short video, shared via the*Transformers Instagram
*and*Facebook accounts
*and*Paramount + YouTube
. Similar to the*first
*and second
teasers, but we can spot some seconds of new footage and we can see Swindle and other Decepticons in action. Transformers EarthSpark*will debut this November via Paramount +
*and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
