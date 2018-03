Wolf873 Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2009 Location: Canada Posts: 55

Looking for Beast Wars figures!



I'm looking for the following BW figures:



Priority:



Optimus Primal TM SP DX

Megatron Tm SP DX

Rattrap Legends Takara release



General:

Terrorsaur

Scorponok

Polarclaw



If anybody got these to sell or have any leads, could you please let me know I'd greatly appreciate it



