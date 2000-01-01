Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:41 PM   #1
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 726
Red face Siege Omega Supreme youtube review
Here's my Review of the Big Guy.

https://youtu.be/N3QHpg1WF30
Kevin
Reply With Quote
