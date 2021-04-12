Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Unicron In Hand Gallery


It is the year 2005… wait a minute.* How did it get to be 2021?* Anyway.* We are now 16 years past the 19 years into the future that was 2005 – in the 86 movie. And boy has it been a ride.* Even back when I started TFW2005 21 years ago, and a decade after that, and almost a decade after THAT – I never thought what is inside this article would ever exist.* A massive, gigantic, big, huge, diesel, heavy, spiky, fully transforming, completely round, Unicron.* But it does, and it’s here, and I photographed it.* And it’s &#187; Continue Reading.

