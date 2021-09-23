Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,187

Transformers Kingdom Wave 13 Deluxe Out In The UK



Good news for fellow UK fans! 2005 Boards member*HugeBadWolf*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 13 Deluxe at UK retail. Deluxe Shadow Panther was found at an*Entertainer store but no sign of his wave partner Waspinator yet. Time to check your local stores to try to find some new Kingdom toys for your collections! Happy hunting!



Good news for fellow UK fans! 2005 Boards member*HugeBadWolf*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 13 Deluxe at UK retail. Deluxe Shadow Panther was found at an*Entertainer store but no sign of his wave partner Waspinator yet. Time to check your local stores to try to find some new Kingdom toys for your collections! Happy hunting!





