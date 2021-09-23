|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 13 Deluxe Out In The UK
Good news for fellow UK fans! 2005 Boards member*HugeBadWolf*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 13 Deluxe at UK retail. Deluxe Shadow Panther was found at an*Entertainer store but no sign of his wave partner Waspinator yet. Time to check your local stores to try to find some new Kingdom toys for your collections! Happy hunting!
