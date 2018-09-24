|
Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie (VW Beetle) Statue Sneak Peek
Great timing of Prime 1 Studios to share their first*Sneak Peek of their upcoming*Bumblebee Movie (VW Beetle) Statue after the reveal of the new Bumblebee Movie trailers this morning. Our first image surfaced via Prime 1 Studio Instagram
and Facebook
accounts. We see a very detailed gray prototype of Bumblebee’s head which features light-up eyes. Still no information of size, price or release date, but we are sure this statue would be as impressive as other Prime 1 Studios products. You can check out the mirrored image after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! » Continue Reading.
