Bumblebee Greatest Hits Cassette Pack Found At Target

A few days ago we could report that the* Target Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Doombox was found at US Retail. It was just a matter of time for the*Bumblebee Cassette Pack to hit Target shelves. These figures are part of the*"Bumblebee Greatest Hits" sub-line imprint which is exclusive to Target in the United States. This Bumblebee Cassette Pack*is an interesting 4-pack which includes*a redeco of Age of Extinction One-Step Changer High Octane Bumblebee, and three new redecos of Titans Return Legends Class Rumble, Laserbeak and Ravage, now presented as*Decepticon Frenzy*(in blue color), Buzzsaw*(toy-accurate deco) and*Howlback*(homage to the G1 E-Hobby