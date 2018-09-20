Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Bumblebee Greatest Hits Cassette Pack Found At Target


A few days ago we could report that the*Target Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Soundwave &#38; Doombox was found at US Retail. It was just a matter of time for the*Bumblebee Cassette Pack to hit Target shelves. These figures are part of the*Bumblebee Greatest Hits sub-line imprint which is exclusive to Target in the United States. This Bumblebee Cassette Pack*is an interesting 4-pack which includes*a redeco of Age of Extinction One-Step Changer High Octane Bumblebee, and three new redecos of Titans Return Legends Class Rumble, Laserbeak and Ravage, now presented as*Decepticon Frenzy*(in blue color), Buzzsaw*(toy-accurate deco) and*Howlback*(homage to the G1 E-Hobby &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Greatest Hits Cassette Pack Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



