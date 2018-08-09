|
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 3 Spotted In US Retail
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member PoweredConvoy*for sharing images of the Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 3 toys at US retail. Cyberverse Deluxe Acid Storm and Windblade were spotted at Walmart in Chicopee,*Massachusetts. Their wave partner: Megatron should surface any time soon. We are missing Wave 2 Thundercraker which has been available online only on ToysRUs Hong Kong Website
*and found as a Toys”R”Us Singapore exclusive
. Happy hunting!
