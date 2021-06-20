|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up June Week 3
We have a quite more active sighting week this time. Kingdom figures are showing up in more countries with new sightings in Indonesia, Peru and Singapore. Also, we have some new official merchandise in Russia. Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class In Indonesia
*2005 Board member ObakaChanTachi*spotted Core Class Starscream at*Beachwalk Kuta. Kingdom Wave 1 & 2 Core Class In Peru
*Tia Loy is delivering Core Class Wave 1 Rattrap and Vertebrak (Optimus Prime is missing), and Wave 2 Starscream and Megatron. They are sold sold online exclusively, these figures won't be found at physical stores.
