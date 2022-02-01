Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:27 PM   #1
NightshadeX
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: New Brunswick
Keeping only original toys or keeping CHUG/WFC
So I'm someone who grew up with G1 Transformers. There's obviously a lot of nostalgia and memories in those old TFs but man, they really are mostly bricks... and often super fragile. I do love some of their play features though.

Now with studio series and earthrise and what not, I'm seriously considering selling whatever G1 toys I have. The modern ones are more durable and more fun to play with my kids. I mean seriously, compare G1 Scorponok to WFC Earthrise. Yes, we're missing an action feature and some accessories but it looks so much better.

Then again I really like Pretenders and it seems like we'll never get to those.

Has anyone else done that? Sold all their G1 toys to focus on a modern collection?
Old Today, 07:34 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Re: Keeping only original toys or keeping CHUG/WFC
Get some middle-era stuff like the later Unicron Trilogy toys and you can get decent articulation and action features!
