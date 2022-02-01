NightshadeX Robot in Disguise Join Date: Jul 2016 Location: New Brunswick Posts: 569

Keeping only original toys or keeping CHUG/WFC So I'm someone who grew up with G1 Transformers. There's obviously a lot of nostalgia and memories in those old TFs but man, they really are mostly bricks... and often super fragile. I do love some of their play features though.



Now with studio series and earthrise and what not, I'm seriously considering selling whatever G1 toys I have. The modern ones are more durable and more fun to play with my kids. I mean seriously, compare G1 Scorponok to WFC Earthrise. Yes, we're missing an action feature and some accessories but it looks so much better.



Then again I really like Pretenders and it seems like we'll never get to those.



Has anyone else done that? Sold all their G1 toys to focus on a modern collection?